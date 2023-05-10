Freshman Democrat Lambastes Comer, Accusing Him of Prioritizing Culture War Hearings Over Mass Shootings

Freshman Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) tore into House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday for not scheduling any hearings on gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings rocking the country.

“And so, Mr. Chairman, I ask, when is this committee going to have a hearing on gun violence?” Moskowitz asked Comer.

“You weren’t here last year, but all the hearings pertained to the Washington Commander’s football team. They pertain to the Equal Rights Amendment. They pertain to abortion. They didn’t have a single hearing with a single Biden administration official,” Comer shot back, adding:

They didn’t have a single hearing on any type of anything relating to how tax dollars were being wasted by this administration. So maybe you should take the lead in campaigning for your side of the aisle. And then if you all win the majority, then you can have hearings on the Washington Commanders football team.

“Now, reclaiming my time as the chairman, you know, that’s fine. I wasn’t here. But, you know, you’re in charge now and mass shootings are completely out of control. And so you have the power to make the decision, decide whether we should have hearings on D.C. public urination or on mass shootings. You’re the chairman. I’m just a lowly Democratic freshman. And so I implore that this committee start to look at mass shootings and the real weapons that are destroying people’s lives, which are AR-15s. Thank you, Mr. Chairman,” concluded Moskowitz, whose district includes Parkland, Florida.

Later during the hearing, in a clip flagged online by Acyn, Moskowitz again blasted Comer for ignoring guns while holding a hearing titled, “ESG Part I: An Examination of Environmental, Social, and Governance Practices with Attorneys General.”

“I’m pretty sure I just saw, you know, some of my colleagues so, you know, going out and, you know, shooting Bud Light cans because, you know, they didn’t like what Bud Light was doing. Do we have a government mandate that they got to go invest in Bud Light because we want to support Bud Light? I mean, that’s what that’s what you guys are advocating,” Moskowitz continued, adding:

I mean, I just it’s really kind of it’s really kind of crazy. And so, you know, I don’t know what we’re doing here, Mr. Chairman. You know, this is part one. Just going to be a part two, part one was just so fascinating. I can’t wait for for part two. But, you know, this committee has not taken any action on gun violence. We want to talk about a deadly weapon. This committee has not looked at all into air fifteens or deadly weapons or school shootings or mass shootings. I mean, do you think parents in this country care about ESG? No, They care about dropping their kid off at a movie theater or at a mall, you know, or at school. They don’t care about ESG. You know, this is stuff that like 10% of Twitter cares about. Okay. And so I just want to know when we’re going to get serious here.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

