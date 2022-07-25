California Governor Gavin Newsom was the big winner of a Turning Point USA straw poll that named which Democratic candidates the conservatives most feared in 2024.

Turning Point USA is a conservative youth organization run by Charlie Kirk, which hosted a national convention in Tampa over the weekend that saw the likes of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Matt Gaetz as featured speakers among many others.

The far-right group conducted a straw poll of attendees which asked which Democrat do you think is most difficult to defeat in 2024. Gavin Newsom was named by 30% of the poll respondents, while former First Lady Michelle Obama came in a distant second place with 13% despite zero indications of any political ambitions. Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders effectively shared third place with 10%.

Polling was conducted by the Trafalgar Group and reported by the New York Post.

Newsom made headlines in the past month when he spent roughly $100k on an ad buy in Florida that seemed designed only to troll Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ostensibly reveal future plans for a national campaign. President Joe Biden is currently flagging in the polls, and many are openly asking if he will run for a second term.

Watch above via Fox News.

