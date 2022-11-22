Georgia’s GOP Lt. Governor Rips Trump, Dodges When Asked If He Endorses Herschel Walker

Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan gave a very vague and non-committal answer when asked if he endorses Republican Herschel Walker in the December 6th U.S. Senate run-off in the state against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“You’re not going to have control of the Senate regardless of what happens in this race in Georgia, as you know. So given that, does Herschel Walker have your endorsement?” asked Bianna Golodryga following up on Duncan saying he would like to see the GOP in control of the Senate.

“Yeah, I think it’s interesting to watch the statistics. AARP came out with a poll today that the AJC ran that 51/47, which is still within the margin of error breaking towards Warnock. And I think there’s, you know, a little bit surprising,” Duncan replied, adding:

It feels like the delta should be more than that. But I think it’s one. Governor Kemp came out strong on Saturday in support of Herschel Walker, which obviously he he’s done well. But also, Donald Trump failed in his announcement. Right. It just seems like a national dud. And if it would have been a success and it would have been the talk of the town, I think you would have seen Herschel Walker maybe have a little bit tougher time keeping it as close as it is. But another interesting statistic, 54/39 is the independents in that same poll for Warnock. And I think this is a turnout game if we can get folks to turnout. And like I said, I’ve been critical throughout this whole process.

“I just felt like, you know, Herschel Walker had a hard time getting my attention as a rock-solid conservative. Just because he was famous and just because Donald Trump supported it wasn’t enough to get my respect or my vote,” Duncan concluded as the anchors moved on.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

