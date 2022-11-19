Geraldo Rivera Ignites Twitter with Call for Biden to Pardon Trump ‘For the Good of the Nation’

Geraldo Rivera thinks President Joe Biden should pardon Donald Trump “for the good of the nation,” just as Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon.

“For the good of the nation, Ford pardoned Nixon. For the good of the nation, Biden should pardon Trump,” Rivera, a rotating co-host on The Five on Fox News, tweeted. The message ignited Twitter and received plenty of pushback and mockery.

Trump announced this week that he is running for president in 2024 as his legal issues continue to mount. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel following Trump’s announcement to oversee multiple criminal probes into the former president.

Plenty of critics mocked Rivera’s pardon call, especially since Trump has not been convicted of anything and continues to deny any wrongdoing. Others argued the Nixon pardon wasn’t as “good” as Rivera thinks it was.

The criminal probes into Trump are related to the former president allegedly mishandling classified document and his actions leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

"Easily the dumbest thing I have ever seen on Twitter. I don't say that lightly," writer Billy Ray tweeted in reaction.

"For the good of the nation, this guy should have stayed in Capone's vault…" author Alyssa Day wrote.

Rivera also targeted Republicans this week for launching a probe into Hunter Biden, a move the reporter deemed “boring” and “retro.”

“Republicans get control of the House & the first they do is…No not explore how to tame inflation or crime etc. They launch an investigation of President & Hunter Biden. Boring. Divisive. Retro. Unwanted,” he tweeted. “Zero positive impact on the lives of Americans. Is this the real Red Wave?”

