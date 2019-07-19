Angela Merkel was asked if she supported the congresswomen being attacked by Trump. Her reply was to the point pic.twitter.com/J16vFojcts — The Independent (@Independent) July 19, 2019

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her solidarity with Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley when asked about the controversy over President Trump’s comments and Tweet, and his crowd’s chant.

Merkel was speaking at her annual summer news conference when she was pressed by a reporter about whether she “personally” feels any “solidarity” with the four congresswomen “who were attacked.”

“Yes,” said Merkel, twice. She said that she distances herself from the comments and that she “stands in solidarity” with the “women [Trump] has targeted.”

In answer to a separate question on the same topic, Merkel said that “the strength of America lies in that people from different (origins) contributed to what makes the country great.”

Merkel is one of several foreign politicians who have offered their opinion on the subject, including several British MPs as well as Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

“I know what it’s like to be told to go back to where I came from, and I don’t think they mean Rochdale,” said Javid, referring to his home town in England.

Watch the clip of Merkel’s response above, courtesy of The Independent on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com