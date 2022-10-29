Gina Carano Joins Critics Wondering Why Susan Sarandon Not Facing Disney Punishment After Similar Nazi Germany Post

Gina Carano slyly added herself to a chorus of voice asking this week why fellow actress Susan Sarandon is not facing backlash similar to the former fighter after a post seemingly comparing today’s political climate to Nazi Germany.

Carano was let go by Disney over a series of political posts in 2021. She had previously been a recurring star on The Mandalorian.

Carano posted to Instagram at the time:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?

Lucasfilm, which Disney owns, released a statement soon after declaring: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Disney later denied Carano was fired over her politics.

Numerous conservative supports of Carano noted Sarandon posted a similar message this week. Sarandon currently stars in Monarch, a show that airs on Fox and Hulu, which both fall under the Disney corporate umbrella.

The message from Sarandon read:

It didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition. One party dividing citizens into ‘us’ and ‘them’ and calling on their supporters to harass ‘them.’ It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.

Numerous conservatives jumped at or mocked the tweet, with many Twitter users asking why an outspoken liberal like Sarandon was not causing as much of a stir as the openly conservative Carano. Carano joined the voices on Saturday, reacting simply with a Robin Hood: Men in Tights meme to represent her own confusion.

Though “canceled” by Disney, Carano has kept her acting career up, mainly thanks to conservative media. She starred in and produced the Daily Wire western Terror on the Prairie and the Breitbart-distributed My Son Hunter this year. She will next be starring in White Knuckle for Daily Wire.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com