The controversial wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, would reportedly visit former President Donald Trump during his time in office and advise him on who was loyal and who was disloyal in his administration.

The new revelations from Daily Beast reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley further illustrate the deep connections between Ginni Thomas and the Trump White House, which have been made public in various reports in recent weeks.

The Washington Post reported last week that Ginni Thomas had texted then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and advocated on behalf overturning the 2020 presidential election.

“Years before she became one of then-President Donald Trump’s most prominent coup supporters, Ginni Thomas was already notorious in his West Wing for, among other things, ruining staffers’ afternoons by working Trump into fits of vengeful rage,” the article begins.

“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” a former senior Trump administration official is quoted as saying. “When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

The article goes on to explain that Ginni Thomas would bring Trump lists of names she thought would make good hires for the Trump administration. She would also gossip with Trump about who was a “Never Trumper” or a member of the “Deep State” that needed to be ousted from their job.

“These fucking lists were so insane and unworkable,” the article quotes another Trump official as saying of Ginni Thomas’ hiring memos. “A lot of them were dripping with paranoia and read like they were written by a disturbed person.”

The Beast goes on to explain that the lists were “filled with infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists, woefully under-qualified names, and obvious close friends.”

Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, and her close relationship with Trump have put her husband and his rulings surrounding the Trump administration under new scrutiny. Multiple prominent Democrats have called on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Supreme Court cases involving Trump and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol – as it was revealed this month the Ginni Thomas attended the rally that preceded the attack.

“Trump loved talking to Ginni so much because he loved hearing about who was a Never Trumper, or allegedly one. He loved people who would flatter him, [as Ginni would do],” said Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary to Trump. “But also, his obsession with loyalty aside, he just loved to gossip—all the time. That’s something else he got out of his series of meetings at the White House with Ginni Thomas.”

