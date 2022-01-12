Tucker Carlson ended his wild interview with Glenn Beck on Tuesday night with a mild clarification regarding one of Beck’s more bombastic claims.

Beck, who was on Fox’s top-rated Tucker Carlson Tonight promoting his new book The Great Reset, claimed that an international “reset” is underway that is moving Western civilization toward a fascist dystopia and that there is proof of it in Washington State – upcoming Covid-19 “internment camps.”

“The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory, it is something that the Davos people have put together along with the World Economic Forum,” claimed Beck, while Carlson listened intensely, “and it is running rampant through every Western capital and every Western country.”

Beck charged:

“Tomorrow morning at 9:30, the Washington state Covid detainment emergency, they are going to have a state board of health discussing from 9:30 to 3:30 tomorrow allowing health, local health officers to use law enforcement to force an emergency order in involuntarily detaining a person or group of persons’ families to be isolated in a quarantine facility following the refusal to voluntarily comply with requested medical examinations, testing, treatment, counseling and vaccination. This is an internment camp.”

“Washington state has done it before, they haven’t obviously learned their lesson from World War II,” Beck continued, Carlson would later say he couldn’t verify this claim, but remains open-minded.

“This again is all about total and complete control,” Beck argued. “I was wrong. For a long time, I thought this was about socialism. It is not. It is a brand of fascism.”

Beck, who currently hosts a popular talk-radio show, continued for several minutes, unwinding his doomsday theory which he claims will end the West by 2030.

Beck’s book, co-written by Justin Haskins, has the tagline, “Joe Biden and the Rise of 21st Century Fascism” and on the cover is Biden, Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, and Jewish billionaire Geroge Soros — a favorite target of Beck.

“They are going to bankrupt the entire West and only the elites are going to be able to have money, the food they want, the jobs they want, et cetera, et cetera,” Beck concluded. “We will be left in the dust. We must educate ourselves right now.”

Carlson, for his part, left Beck unchallenged in his unfounded and wild assertions, but added at the end:

“We’ve got and let of communication about the law that Glenn mentioned in Washington state. We’ve not been able to track that down, obviously, things have happened in the last years we never would have imagined are true. So, of course, our minds remain open and we will continue to look.”

