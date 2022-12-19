GOP Congressman-Elect Uses Fake Churchill Quote in Statement Trashing Report About Him Faking His Entire Life

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) hit back at a devastating New York Times story on Monday with an odd statement complete with the misuse of a Winston Churchill quote and no substantial denial of the facts in the report.

The Times story by Grace Ashford and Michael Gold called into question Santos’s claims regarding everything from Santos’s past employment to his education. “Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, the marquee Wall Street firms on Mr. Santos’s campaign biography, told The Times they had no record of his ever working there. Officials at Baruch College, which Mr. Santos has said he graduated from in 2010, could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year,” reported the Times.

The report also raised questions about Santos’s claims regarding his pet rescue charity and check fraud case from Brazil.

Santos hit back with a statement from his attorney Joseph Murray, who called the report “defamatory allegations.”

“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” read the statement, which added:

After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks. It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously stated, “You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

Many were quick to point out online that the quote is not in fact an actual quote from Winston Churchill. PolitiFact noted in 2019 that the quote was actually said by Victor Hugo.

Other critics of Santos’s statement noted that the Republican did not address the specific allegations within the Times story:

If you're not going to address a single allegation, you've already decided not to dignify them. So why respond to them at all? It's dignifying the allegations by default! https://t.co/6Ly24KkHLA — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) December 19, 2022

Okay. But is the NYT story, like, you know, true? https://t.co/HfC8MFKhL4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 19, 2022

Note: not one word disputing what the NYT reported. https://t.co/dWbJawRVU6 — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) December 19, 2022

Santos didn’t deny any of the allegations against him. Not a single one. That speaks volumes. https://t.co/qcGxXfggR4 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 19, 2022

So just show us your diploma for starters. https://t.co/DgZj9Cz7Pr — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 19, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com