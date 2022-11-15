GOP Governor Dumps on Trump’s ‘Big Announcement’ as ‘No New News’: ‘Won’t Clear the Field’ For 2024

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who coasted to reelection last week, tore into former President Donald Trump just hours ahead of the former president’s big announcement.

“Look, he’s going to make an announcement tonight,” Sununu told Fox News political reporter Paul Steinhause on Tuesday evening.

“No one’s going to be surprised. There’ll be no new news,” the Republican added, alluding to Trump potentially announcing a run for the presidency in 2024.

“Won’t clear the field. He’s really making an announcement at one of his weakest political points, right? I mean, we just got crushed in this election,” he continued, adding:

He’s, you can make the argument, he’s never been weaker politically. It’s really an announcement from a defensive position. And therefore, I think it’s going to make a little bit of news and we’re all going to going to move on. This is going to be a lot of folks that enter this race, probably not until late 23. And a lot of things are going to change politically between now and then. So we still have a long way to go before anything really serious starts moving in terms of 2024.

“What about you personally? I know you got a state to govern. That’s that’s job number one, but you haven’t ruled out 2024 and a possible national run?” asked Steinhause.

“Look, the priority is just really on New Hampshire, especially now. I’ve got to balance the budget. I don’t even know what my House of Representatives is going to look like,” Sununu replied.

“It could be basically a tie. We have some exciting legislation we want to move forward, but we’ve got to figure out how to do that. We’ve got to an impending recession. We have opioid and mental health issues that were always challenging all of us. So I got an absolute full plate for the time being,” Sununu added.

“Well, you’re not ruling anything out?” followed up Steinhause.

“I don’t rule anything out any time. You know, it’s all about making sure you’re prioritizing. My priority is New Hampshire is getting stuff for the state. That’s what my focus is on and will remain on for at least the foreseeable future,” Sununu concluded.

Watch the full clip above

