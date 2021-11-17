A well-known Republican attorney, Cleta Mitchell, who assisted former President Donald Trump to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been appointed to the Board of Advisors for the Federal Election Assistance Commission by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Mitchell is perhaps best known for her appearance on the Jan. 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asks Raffesnperger to “find” him enough votes to be declared the winner in Georgia. In a CNN segment on Mitchell, she is called a “key player” in Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and is “named multiple times in the Senate Judiciary report for her role in the pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to investigate unfounded claims of election fraud.”

Mitchell can be heard on the tape of the call claiming she had found examples of fraud in the state but is rebuffed by the secretary of state, who tells her that information was incorrect.

In the wake of the call and ensuing controversy, Mitchell left her longtime job at the law firm Foley & Lardner. She has since worked for conservative causes.

“I’m honored to have been selected with bipartisan support to serve in this role,” Mitchell said in a text message to the AP on Tuesday.

As a member of the advisory board, Mitchell will not have the ability to directly make policy but can recommend election guidelines.

Mitchell was approved by a majority vote after being nominated by the Republican-appointed members of the commission.

