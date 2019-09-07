GOP Senator: If We Don’t Pass ‘Common Sense’ Gun Reform Now, It Means Far Stricter Gun Laws in Future
A Republican senator called on Congress to pass some sort of “common sense” gun reform, warning that if they didn’t it would mean far stricter gun laws down the line.
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who was elected to the Senate in 2018, told reporters “if we’re not willing to do the common sense stuff probably legislation will occur that we’ll regret that will actually I think will infringe upon Second Amendment rights down the road.”
Sen. Mike Braun: “If we’re not willing to do the commonsense stuff, probably legislation will occur that we will regret that will actually I think infringe upon Second Amendment rights down the road.” https://t.co/AqBDRB7Nb4 pic.twitter.com/NtyUTSp0vQ
“We do need to have the discussion and I come from a state where the Second Amendment is very important,” he said.
Braun defeated then incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) during the 2018 midterm elections.
