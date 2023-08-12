Gov. Kim Reynolds Yells At Protesters Trying to Drown Out DeSantis With Cowbells and Whistles in Iowa: ‘We’ll Stop Until You Do!’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds blasted hecklers for interrupting an interview between her and GOP presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair.

DeSantis sat down with Reynolds at “Fair-Side Chats” to talk about his campaign experience in Iowa. DeSantis is currently polling in second for the Iowa election, behind former President Donald Trump, according to data from Real Clear Politics.

However, hecklers with cowbells and whistles greeted DeSantis as he walked onto the stage and continued to heckle him during his conversation with Reynolds.

Reynolds, who has not endorsed a candidate for the GOP primary, stopped her conversation with DeSantis to directly address the protesters.

“Hey, you know what? We’re in Iowa! And in Iowa we’re ‘Iowa Nice.’ So let’s give everyone the opportunity to hear our candidates,” Reynolds snapped as the crowd began to cheer in response. “So we’ll stop until you do, but we’re all are going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate.”

The protesters who heckled DeSantis also went viral for an incident the day before where they confronted the Florida governor at a campaign stop in Iowa by yelling “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” through a bullhorn.

Watch above via CSPAN.

