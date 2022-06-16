A newly revealed email from Kimberly Guilfoyle to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), published Thursday by Politico, illustrates just how much of a reversal Cheney has done when it comes to former President Donald Trump – whose reelection she worked hard for in 2020.

Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan describes the email as a “time capsule” of pro-Trump Cheney, who was the leader of the Republican Congressional Caucus at the time, and her commitment to Trump world.

Guilfoyle, who was national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee at the time, wrote to Cheney telling her she had been selected as a “Congressional Co-Captain” for the Trump Victory Finance Committee (TVFC), the fundraising arm of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“You were hand selected for this role because of your tremendous support of President Trump, and your leadership and respect among your GOP colleagues,” Guilfoyle wrote in the email.

“Your involvement in the TVFC program will be critical to ensuring that the President has the necessary resources to win in November,” Guilfoyle added.

She went on to list Cheney’s extensive duties as a “co-captain.” Woodruff Swan explains what Guilfoyle, who is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr, expected of Cheney:

Cheney and other co-captains needed to raise $60,000 for Trump’s reelection bid. Cheney was also tasked with overseeing pro-Trump outreach to congressional Republicans in Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and her home state. Guilfoyle also said Cheney would be expected to give monthly progress updates to top campaign brass — including Guilfoyle, campaign manager Brad Parscale, and Trump himself.

Earlier in the email, Guilfoyle had already thanked Cheney for her “$10,000 contribution to DJTFP and for your continued support for the President.”

Cheney supported Trump through the election and only started to break ranks once Trump began refusing to accept the results of the vote. Cheney penned a memo, in her capacity as caucus chair, to her GOP colleagues on Jan. 3rd urging them not to vote against certifying the 2020 election:

Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the President and bestowing it instead on Congress.

“This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans. Democrats have long attempted, unconstitutionally, to federalize every element of our nation — including elections. Republicans should not embrace Democrats’ unconstitutional position on these issues,” she added.

The memo irked Trump, who slammed Cheney during his speech on Jan. 6 at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Cheney co-chairs another Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Thursday, which will focus on Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.

