‘Gutless Pig!’ Trump Goes Ballistic on Bill Barr Over Devastating Fox News Takedown

Donald Trump went bananas on Bill Barr after the former attorney general said on Fox News Sunday that the ex-president is probably “toast.”

Speaking with Shannon Bream on Fox News, Barr said Sunday that he was “shocked” by both the “sensitivity” of the information in the documents and the number of them that were retained by Trump, and that he thinks the violations of the Espionage Act in the indictment — which are criminal counts — are “solid” counts.

Barr called the indictment “very, very damning” and said that “if even half of it is true, he is toast.”

Trump took to Truth Social in a fury, attacking Barr as “weak” and “lazy,” and saying that the former AG is just mad he got fired and “deathly afraid of the Radical Left.”

“Turn off Fox News when that “Gutless Pig” is on!” Trump raged.

Virtually everyone is saying that the Indictment is about Election Interference & should not have been brought, except Bill Barr, a “disgruntled former employee” & lazy Attorney General who was weak & totally ineffective. He doesn’t mean what he’s saying, it’s just MISINFORMATION. Barr’s doing it because he hates “TRUMP” for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the Radical Left when they said they would Impeach him. He knows the Indictment is Bull…. Turn off Fox News when that “Gutless Pig” is on!

