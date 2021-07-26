Hakeem Jeffries Excoriates Trump on House Floor: Is He a ‘Pathological Liar,’ ‘Sociopath,’ ‘Malignant Narcissist,’ or ‘All of the Above?’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Monday excoriated former President Donald Trump, whom he called “the insurrectionist-in-chief.”

In a speech on the House floor, Jeffries — who is also the chair of the House Democratic caucus — said, “Is anyone else tired of hearing the insurrectionist-in-chief continue to lie about the 2020 election? Over the weekend, once again, the former twice-impeached, disgraced so-called president of the United States of America falsely claimed that he actually won the election and that it was stolen from Joe Biden.”

During a rally in Arizona on Saturday, Trump repeated what has been called “The Big Lie.”

“I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy,” he said. “I’m the one trying to save American democracy. I’m trying to save it. Our country is being destroyed by people who have no right to destroy it. People that won an election illegally. People that should not have been elected. They lost in a landslide. Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are wrecking our nation.”

In his speech, Jeffries appeared to sarcastically ask who the former president is as a person.

“Something is really wrong with this guy and I need some help in trying to figure it out. Is Donald Trump a) a pathological liar, b) a sociopath, c) a malignant narcissist or d) all of the above?” he said.

“I’ll be around all week,” he concluded. “Look forward to hearing from you.”

Watch Jeffries’s speech above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com