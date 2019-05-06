Sean Hannity went on a tear tonight against the “rage Trump mob” for going after Attorney General Bill Barr.

He said Barr was right not to show up before the House Judiciary Committee over the Democratic majority’s plans to have committee lawyers ask questions.

“I think they’re afraid of him,” Hannity said.

He brought up some of the Democrats calling for his impeachment, as well as Congressman Steve Cohen for his chicken stunt and for suggesting that the House may have no choice but to have the sergeant at arms to bring Barr in:

“They’ve lost their mind. A Democratic congressman wants to handcuff the attorney general of the United States, have the sergeant of arms drag him before the committee or to prison. No trial, no charges, nothing. Welcome to Saddam Hussein’s USA!”

Hannity added that the Democratic smearing of Trump is getting out of control and has to stop.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com