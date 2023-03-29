Hannity Tells Trump Putin Is ‘Evil’ After the Former President Says ‘I Got Along with Him Great’

Former President Donald Trump boasted he “got along” with Vladimir Putin before Sean Hannity said the Russian president is “evil.”

Trump declined to join the Fox News host in that assessment.

Wednesday’s Hannity aired the third and final installment of the host’s interview with the former president at Mar-a-Lago. In one segment, Hannity rattled off the names of people so Trump could give quick reactions. Here’s that exchange:

HANNITY: Putin. TRUMP: Well, I’m gonna have to go a little short, but I got along with him great. Had I been president, he would’ve been much better off because he wouldn’t have gone into Ukraine. But ultimately, he’s gonna take over all of Ukraine. HANNITY: Xi. TRUMP: A man a got along, again, I got along with him great until Covid came in. We would’ve been able to work together very well. I got, I made an unbelievable deal for our farmers and manufacturers where China was giving us $50 billion a year to our farmers and our manufacturers. HANNITY: Kim Jong-un. TRUMP: Again, I got along with him great. People don’t want to hear that. A lot of people say, “That’s terrible to get along with him great.” When somebody has nuclear weapons, they can blow up the world. It’s nice to get along. I got along with him great. HANNITY: The mullahs of Iran. TRUMP: Different story there. Religious zealots. And I think they might behave. You know, when you mention Kim Jong-un, he’s not crazy. He’s very smart. HANNITY: Do you think any of these people are evil? I look at Putin, what he’s doing in Ukraine is evil. TRUMP: Well, if I were there, he wouldn’t have been doing it. So, he would’ve been better off and the world would’ve been better off.

As president, Trump regularly praised dictators, including Putin. At a summit in Helsinki in 2018, Trump sided with the Russian president, who claimed his government did not meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. However, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded otherwise. Trump later walked back his comments.

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” he said at the time. “Could be other people also.”

Watch above Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com