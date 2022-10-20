Hannity Worries That Democrats Will ‘Alter the Greatest System of Governance Ever Created’ After His Pal Trump Tried to Overthrow the Republic

Sean Hannity expressed deep concern on Thursday night that Democrats will attempt to fundamentally alter American democracy.

Hannity is a fervent supporter and friend of former President Donald Trump, who infamously tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s actions culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

Guest Mark Levin put the upcoming congressional elections in stark terms.

“If you don’t vote in 19 days you’re gonna lose your country,” he declared. “It’s that simple.”

Hannity expounded upon Levin’s comment and warned that the Democratic Party is intent on changing the country’s system of government. He did not say whether the change would come in the form of a Trump-style insurrection at the headquarters of one of the three branches of government:

Let me add one thing. If the Democrats did win, what does that mean for the country? As bad as things are now, all the issues you touched on. All the issues I’m touching on. Think about this. We get the elimination of the legislative filibuster. Then we get court-packing. Then we get D.C. statehood. Then we get Puerto Rico statehood. Then we get the authoritarianism of the Democratic Party. And they will forever alter the greatest system of governance ever created for men. That’s how deep, that’s how profound this will be on this country. And I don’t know if we get to the point where we could never [sic] recover at that point.

The Senate filibuster was created by accident thanks to a quirky change in the body’s rules. As for granting statehood to U.S. territories, that has been done dozens of times throughout the country’s history.

Regarding the altering of “the greatest system of governance ever created,” Trump tried to accomplish just that. After losing the 2020 election, he falsely claimed the contest was rigged against him. On the day Congress certified the election, he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, which they did. Once there, they laid siege to the building and delayed certification by several hours. Trump even blamed his vice president for not attempting to refuse to certify the results as presiding officer, which he did not have the constitutional authority to do.

Watch above via Fox News.

