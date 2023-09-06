Harris Faulkner Calls Out Biden For Ditching WH Covid Protocols As The First Lady Recovers: ‘Can’t Follow His Own Rules!’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner claimed that Joe Biden was flouting White House Covid-19 protocols after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive on Monday. The president has tested negative, according to the White House.

Faulkner rolled tape on Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talking about how the president was responding to the First Lady’s diagnosis.

“Since the president was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance. And, as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors,” Jeanne-Pierre said.

“Yeah, that’s what she said: ‘When sufficiently distant from others,'” Faulkner remarked. “Well, that was not the case yesterday at a medal of honor ceremony at the White House. President Biden took off his own rule by taking off his own mask. And look how close he is to that gentleman,” Faulkner said while playing video of Biden presenting the Medal of Honor to a Vietnam veteran.

“So, when the commander-in-chief can’t follow his own rules set by the White House, then what?” Faulkner asked reporter Griff Jenkins.

“Well, you’ve got a point there, Harris. And look, Covid cases are up. CDC says hospitalizations was more than 15% last week. Masks are making a comeback at the White House where, as you note, the president is either confused about his guidance or simply ignoring it,” Jenkins said, continuing:

Let’s go back to the Medal of Honor event. So, Biden starts with the mask on, you see it there. He then takes it off, and then pins the medal on that war hero. Very close, maskless, as you were noting there. Then he completely forgets about the mask and we see him walking out amongst the entire crowd without the mask.

Jenkins noted that at least one elementary school in Washington, D.C., has reinstated mask mandates due to an uptick in cases.

“This comes as NIH studies that people are pointing to, show masks doing very little, if anything, to prevent the spread of the virus, yet you are seeing them. Meanwhile Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is taking action, proposing a bill that would ban federal mask mandates through the end of 2024,” Jenkins said.

“Yeah, the message is control,” Harris concluded.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

