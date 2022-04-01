‘Her Bloodlust Is Unquenchable’: White House Increasingly Concerned About Jen Psaki’s Murder Spree

A growing number of White House officials are concerned about Jen Psaki – and their lives.

Interviews with more than 20 White House employees describe a disturbing culture of homicide that began under the press secretary more than a year ago. Sources stated her killings have left remaining staffers with low morale.

“I think it started with an intern last spring,” said one Psaki colleague. “He really pissed off Jen one day and she asked him to work late. The next morning a janitor found his head on the lectern in the briefing room. Then in July she beat a speechwriter to death with a bust of Bobby Kennedy in the Oval Office while the president was in Delaware. But nowadays, it goes well beyond the comms team. I guess everyone is fair game for her.”

People familiar with the matter are increasingly worried about the brashness of Psaki’s sanguinary behavior.

“Look, it’s one thing for Jen to quietly strangle Micronesia’s ambassador with piano wire as he signs the guestbook in the Blue Room on a state visit,” said one high-ranking White House official. “But when she literally curb-stomped Deputy Director what’s-her-face of the Office of Management and Budget in broad daylight in front of the McDonald’s on 17th Street, I mean, that could’ve been a real problem for us.”

Officials said they tried to conceal Psaki’s bloody predilections from the public, but are running out of patience, as well as avenues of plausible deniability.

“You can only explain away so many corpses,” one explained.

An employee recently hired to work under Psaki after spending a year in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office stated the new job has been mentally taxing.

“It’s definitely not what I expected and it’s super stressful not knowing if I’ll see my loved ones again when I leave for work in the morning,” said the staffer.

“But it’s still better than my last job.”

The pile of dead bodies Psaki has left in her wake threatens to further upend an administration that has seen more lows than highs in recent months and is grappling with poor approval ratings.

Officials say they have done their best to keep President Joe Biden out of the loop when it comes to Psaki’s dastardly deeds.

“Look, the president’s got a lot on his plate,” said one exasperated official. “Inflation, Ukraine, Hunter’s laptop. Not to mention the midterms. The last thing he needs is to learn that his chief spokesperson has fostered an unsustainable atmosphere of murder on the regular. Christ, her bloodlust is unquenchable.”

Another staffer for the president agreed it is best to keep the slayings from Biden.

“To paraphrase Jen, I will not ‘circle back’ as I told the president I’d do after he asked me if I heard anything about her snuffing out Joe Manchin’s legislative policy director when he was here a few months back,” the aide said. “The president just does not need to know that the poor son of a bitch slowly bled out after she bit into his jugular vein like some depraved red-headed Dracula.”

Mediaite reached out to Psaki, who said she’d get back to us after she has a “surprise meeting” with Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

