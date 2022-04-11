Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker came under fire over the weekend for skipping the GOP primary debate in the race to challenge incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker, best known for his legendary football career, was a no-show at the Gainesville, GA event on Saturday, but his name was regularly mentioned by his five opponents. Walker’s team said he missed the debate due to a scheduling conflict with the Horatio Alger Award ceremony taking place in Washington, despite the event ending Saturday morning — giving him plenty of time to make the evening debate.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein wrote that Walker’s Republican competitors compared his skipping the debate to “President Joe Biden’s ‘basement strategy’ during the 2020 election campaign against Republican Donald Trump.”

Walker, who is currently leading his GOP primary competition by a whopping 55-point average, has been endorsed by Trump in the GOP primary.

“Mr. Walker not showing up and not making himself available to the people of Georgia is not serving the people of Georgia,” Kelvin King is quoted in the AJC as slamming Walker during the debate. “This is an interview process and if you don’t show up for the interview process you don’t get the job.”

Another of Walker’s opponents, former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, said of the former NFL player:

He was my childhood football hero. I thought he was a competitor. But he’s moved over here from Texas after several decades and he’s hiding out. He’s doing the Biden basement strategy. We saw what that got us.

“Anyone who has put their hands on a woman, who has stalked, has threatened police with shootouts does not deserve to be in the U.S. Senate,” said Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Walker’s most-prominent opponent at the debate, referencing Walker’s troubled personal history.

Black was apparently referencing Cindy Grossman, Walker’s ex-wife, who in December 2005 “secured a protective order against him, alleging violent and controlling behavior.”

The AP reported “Grossman has said she was long a victim of Walker’s impulses. When his book was released, she told ABC News that at one point during their marriage, her husband pointed a pistol at her head and said, ‘I’m going to blow your f’ing brains out.’ She filed for divorce in 2001, citing ‘physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.’”

“Any Republican whose position would be that they support a pathway to citizenship and amnesty for people who are in this country illegally does not deserve our vote,” Back continued.

Saddler had set the tone for the debate pile on of Walker days before when he accused Walker of “not being honest” about why he would miss the debate. Citing an article that debunking Walker’s given reason for why he could not attend, Saddler wrote on Twitter, “His team knows that he isn’t ready for an unchoreographed appearance.”

“If he can’t even debate Republicans, how is he going to take on Warnock and the left’s endless war chest?” Saddler added, noting that Warnock has so far raised some $54 million for the race.

Herschel Walker is not being honest with Georgia voters about why he’s missing debates. His team knows that he isn’t ready for an unchoreographed appearance. If he can’t even debate Republicans, how is he going to take on Warnock and the left’s endless war chest? #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/IH6Ge50vma — Latham Saddler (@LathamSaddler) April 7, 2022

