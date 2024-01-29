‘He’s a Grifter’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips MAGA Candidate For Montana Senate, Endorses Daines’s Pick

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) opened a new feud within the MAGA wing of the Republican Party over the weekend when she endorsed ex-Navy SEAL and aerospace millionaire Tim Sheehy over Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate in Montana.

“I’m thrilled to endorse the next Senator from Montana, Tim Sheehy! Tim is a Navy SEAL and successful businessman, firefighter, rancher, but most important, he’s a husband and a father,” Greene posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, adding:

Tim Sheehy is the conservative political outsider we need in the U.S. Senate to help drain the swamp, end the illegal invasion at the southern border, and put America First.

Greene immediately received a bevy of criticism from the hard right and MAGA base that supports Rosendale and opposes Sheehy, who is the preferred candidate of the National Republican Senate Committee led by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT).

Among those critics was Kari Lake advisor Caroline Wren who replied, “Couple weeks ago Kevin McCarthy saw Matt Rosendale in the Capitol and said ‘I’ll be spending a lot of capital in Montana to beat you.’ I guess this confirms that McCarthy’s new weapon to try and beat America First conservatives is MTG. Freedom Caucus was right to kick her out.”

Here is Matt Rosendale pushing amnesty in 2018 (just before Caroline Wren donated to Democrat Doug Jones). Make Amnesty Great Again? McCain MAGA?https://t.co/l8KsGE1SdQ https://t.co/j21lUkNHJ7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

Greene replied to Wren with a series of posts attacking her and Rosendale, arguing that neither is truly a supporter of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

This is a shame, I’ve always been nice to Caroline Wren. Caroline Wren is a paid political consultant working for Matt Rosendale just like she’s worked for Lindsay Graham and Mitt Romney. She loves the RINOs that line her pocket book. She makes her paycheck by promoting her own… https://t.co/jp6WQyhmrU pic.twitter.com/Cz1e9owg8D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

“Caroline Wren is a paid political consultant working for Matt Rosendale just like she’s worked for Lindsay Graham and Mitt Romney. She loves the RINOs that line her pocket book,” Greene wrote in a screed on X, adding:

I’m just fed up with back stabbers, liars, and grifters. Matt Rosendale can not be trusted. He turned his back on Pres Trump and only endorsed him recently because Rosendale is planning to run for Senate AGAIN after already losing last time in the Senate race against John Tester. I have the same conservative voting record as Matt Rosendale but he’s a grifter. He’s not loyal to the people who have supported him like Pres Trump. He walks around with a military style buzz cut just like John Tester to fool veterans but Rosendale and Tester never even served in the military, unlike Tim Sheehy who was a Navy Seal.

Far-right podcaster and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon raged against Sen. Daines for supporting Sheehy over Rosendale last month. Bannon, whose podcast is very influential with the MAGA base, has long opposed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and claimed that Daines is doing his bidding by supporting Sheehy over Rosendale. Grace Chong, the CFO of his War Room podcast also took aim at Greene for her support of Sheehy.

“MTG doesn’t have the guts to post this on GETTR bc she knows the Posse will rip her face off,” Chong wrote on X, referring to the far-right social media platform. Chong later accused Greene of cheating on her husband.

MTG doesn’t have the guts to post this on GETTR bc she knows the Posse will rip her face off https://t.co/gGZGiXFFGo — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) January 27, 2024

