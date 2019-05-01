During a one-on-one with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Hillary Clinton scorched Attorney General William Barr for suggesting in front of Congress that the only way President Donald Trump can be investigated is only if Trump wants to be investigated.

Clinton started off by stressing that “if Trump were not president, he would have been indicted.”

Maddow then turned the conversation to Barr’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

During that conversation, the Attorney General made the claim that it is up to Trump if an investigation proceeds.

“In terms of Barr’s argument about that today, he went I believe even further than he went in his 19-page memo when he suggested under questioning from Senator [Patrick] Leahy that the president could without obstructing justice, by virtue of the fact he is president fire any prosecutor who was investigating him if the president believed himself to be innocent of the accusations that prosecutor was investigating,” Maddow said. “Now that is not just the president can obstruct justice that is the president can’t be investigated if the president doesn’t want to be investigated.

Clinton replied: “And that is the road to tyranny. That is what authoritarians believe and those who service them argue.”

She then noted that as a young lawyer working on Watergate, “that would have been unthinkable for either a Democrat or a Republican to argue that.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

