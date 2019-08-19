Sen. Hillary Clinton fact checked President Donald Trump Monday, saying that his claim that Google manipulated millions of voters was “debunked” and even took a shot at Trump’s campaign.

“The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters,” said Clinton. “For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted.”

The former secretary of state had been quoting a tweet from earlier in the day where Trump said that a new report found Google manipulated anywhere from 2.6 million to 16 million votes. He cited conservative think tank Judicial Watch.

Trump appears to be referring to the work of controversial psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, who has testified before the Senatein July, “biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton (whom I supported).”

Epstein has been repeating this theory for years, and in 2017 Google told the Washington Post that it amounts to “nothing more than a poorly constructed conspiracy theory.”

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

