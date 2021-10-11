Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Will Never Be Out of the Game of Politics’: I Will Always Be ‘Involved, Worried’ and ‘Trying to Help’

Hillary Clinton has confirmed that while she will not be running for anything in the future, she will “never be out of the game of politics.”

Clinton and Canadian writer Louise Penny sat down with Amy Robach on Monday’s edition of Good Morning America, in which the two discussed their upcoming political-mystery novel State of Terror.

“State of Terror follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” reads the synopsis on Amazon. “A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

Towards the end of the interview, Robach asked Clinton if the book, which largely parallels American politics, has inspired her to jump back into the game.

“I will never be out of the game of politics. I’m not going to be running for anything, but … I really feel like our democracy is at stake and there are many reasons for that,” Clinton replied. “Some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because of the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation instead one that we can agree on what the facts are.”

She went on to stress how worried she has been regarding democracy around the world, adding, “I’m never going to get out of being involved, worried, and hopefully trying to help in some way.”

Watch above, via ABC.

