House Democrat Brings Toy Chicken and KFC Bucket to Hearing to Mock Barr’s No-Show

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 2nd, 2019, 9:25 am

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) brought props to the House Judiciary Committee hearing that Attorney General William Barr cancelled on: a ceramic chicken and a jumbo bucket of KFC.

Barr faced a onslaught when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and was scheduled to appear before the House Thursday morning. He cancelled the appearance last night, after a spat over terms of the questioning.

The spin House Democrats want to convey is clear: that Barr is too scared to appear for questioning on his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and report. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House committee, said Wednesday night that Barr was “terrified.”

Enjoy some more photos of a smirking Cohen gorging himself on KFC at 9 in the morning to mock Barr:

