Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) told Mediaite founder Dan Abrams that Republican members of Congress who used to speak negatively about President Donald Trump in private no longer do so, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show, Friday.

“I’ve been here a member of Congress five years. Trump has been president now three years. I have noticed a shift myself from 2016, 2017, in private conversations I had with Republican colleagues,” declared Boyle. “There were members who in 2017, the first year he was president, would say to me either in the member’s gym or right off the House floor, ‘Oh my God what is he doing now? He’s crazy, I can’t stand this guy, my wife didn’t vote for him.'”

“Now three years later, you rarely hear that,” he continued. “And I’m talking about the same individuals.”

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show.

