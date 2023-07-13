House Democrat Roasts GOP Colleagues For ‘Working With Indicted Chinese Agent’ And Arms Dealer: ‘All of This to Own Hunter Biden’

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) lit into the Republican leadership of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday and called for the committee to be investigated for having worked with a whistleblower who turned out to be under federal indictment for lobbying and sanctions violations related to China and Iran.

Moskowitz tore into the Oversight Committee and held up the indictment against Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, who Republican House members had boosted as having evidence of criminal activity by the Biden family.

“Can you imagine if someone audited this committee? Oh, wait, I have that audit of this committee. Actually, it’s in form of an indictment. That’s the audit of this committee,” Moskowitz said holding up the indictment.

“It’s an indictment by the Department of Justice. Because this committee is focusing on working with foreign agents. Right. They want to talk about national security. That’s why you guys are here. It’s about national security. But the main committee is working with an indicted Chinese agent who does business with the Iranian regime and is an illegal arms dealer to Libya,” Moskowitz added, laying out some of the allegations in the indictment.

“All of this in order to own Hunter Biden. That’s how far they’ve stooped. It reads like a 007 movie, this indictment, except they’re working with the villain,” he continued, adding:

You know, it’s why I’ve sent a letter that China Select Committee, the chairman of that committee, to open up into an investigation into what’s happening in Oversight, because I’m deeply worried about whether the CCP has manipulated the information that’s been provided to this committee, through their foreign agent that they’re working with and the information that they’re then providing to the American people. It’s also why I sent a letter to the chairman of Foreign Affairs and the chairman of Homeland Security, because I need to know and the American people need to know they have a right to know whether the indicted foreign agent, the illegal arms salesman who is working within the Iranian regime, who is a supporter of terrorism around the world, that’s who they’re working with. And we need to know whether they have jeopardized homeland security in their search to help Donald Trump in his reelection. I yield back.

The eight-count indictment against Luft was made public earlier this week and includes allegations he violated “the Arms Export Control Act and the Foreign Agents Registration Act in brokering arms deals between Chinese companies, Iran, and countries in the Middle East,” reported the New York Times.

Watch the clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com