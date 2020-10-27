comScore

House Judiciary Committee Exploits Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation as a Chance to Troll Hillary Clinton

By Ken MeyerOct 27th, 2020, 7:42 am

The official Twitter account for the Republican wing of the House Judiciary Committee took a shot at Hillary Clinton while gloating over Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

As the United States moves closer to Election Day, the Senate cast a nearly party-line vote on Monday night and confirmed Barrett as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor. Monday was also Clinton’s 73rd birthday, so shortly after the Barrett vote succeeded, the House Judiciary GOP account (managed by the office of Congressman Jim Jordan [R-OH]) sent out a celebratory tweet to mock the former secretary of state over the news.

The tweet quickly drew notice across the Twitterverse, with many critics calling it petty, snide, and evidence of the current bitter state of American politics. Others scoffed at it by remarking that the GOP is still obsessed with Clinton even though her contest against Donald Trump ended 4 years ago and the president is only a week away from being challenged for his re-election.

