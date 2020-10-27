The official Twitter account for the Republican wing of the House Judiciary Committee took a shot at Hillary Clinton while gloating over Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

As the United States moves closer to Election Day, the Senate cast a nearly party-line vote on Monday night and confirmed Barrett as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor. Monday was also Clinton’s 73rd birthday, so shortly after the Barrett vote succeeded, the House Judiciary GOP account (managed by the office of Congressman Jim Jordan [R-OH]) sent out a celebratory tweet to mock the former secretary of state over the news.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

The tweet quickly drew notice across the Twitterverse, with many critics calling it petty, snide, and evidence of the current bitter state of American politics. Others scoffed at it by remarking that the GOP is still obsessed with Clinton even though her contest against Donald Trump ended 4 years ago and the president is only a week away from being challenged for his re-election.

You may wonder how people could go to work and vote to end healthcare for 20+ million, make women’s healthcare illegal, give power to owners to exploit workers: they think this is a fucking game. They care more about “owning the libs” than making US safe, happy, prosperous. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 27, 2020

Amazingly, in just one week, the 2016 election will be over. https://t.co/JepVVIAptP — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 27, 2020

We used to teach kids, for the love of god, don’t act like this. Don’t be spiteful, mean, sadistic, ugly. All those things are now, across the board, the GOP house style guidelines. https://t.co/sTkShD61sF — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) October 27, 2020

The Republican pretense that a Supreme Court appointment was a dignified affair above politics lasted three seconds after Justice Barrett was confirmed. https://t.co/hm0FiKeXpj — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 27, 2020

.@HillaryClinton, I did not know you were running in 2020! Congratulations. I wish you well in the election. I hope you don’t mind, but I’ll be voting for Joe Biden this time. https://t.co/mxqvDeQ3vf — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 27, 2020

Very cold @JudiciaryGOP. May you toil away in the away in the minority for decades to come. https://t.co/ECHUamgkyE — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 27, 2020

All this focus on Clinton has me concerned she won’t win the 2020 election. Smart of the GOP to troll her childishly about the new justice in a stolen seat who’s going to take our health insurance away during a deadly pandemic. It’s almost as good as their 2018 election strategy. https://t.co/5h8rM2Mtq9 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 27, 2020

