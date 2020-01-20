The House managers for Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment struck back at the argument put forward by the president’s legal team to diminish the charges raised against him.

Trump’s legal team responded to the articles of impeachment against their client over the weekend by saying the president did “nothing wrong,” accusing Democrats of trying to weaken the presidency, and calling the push to remove the president a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.” In their response to the Senate impeachment trial summons, Trump’s team argued that the first impeachment article – abuse of power – is invalid because Trump not only did no such thing, but even if he did, it’s not a criminal offense that meets the Constitution’s standard for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“The first Article fails on its face to state an impeachable offense. It alleges no crimes at all, let alone “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” as required by the Constitution. In fact, it alleges no violation of law whatsoever…The first Article also fails on the facts, because President Trump has not in any way abused the powers of the Presidency.”

On Monday, House Managers filed a retort that defends the substance of both impeachment articles, and calls it “dead wrong” for Trump’s team to claim that he couldn’t be impeached even if every charge against him was proven true.

“President Trump maintains that the Senate cannot remove him even if the House proves every claim in the Articles of impeachment. That is a chilling assertion. It is also dead wrong. The Framers deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to remove Presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security, and ignore checks and balances. That President Trump believes otherwise, and insists he is free to engage in such conduct again, only highlights the continuing threat he poses to the Nation if allowed to remain in office.”

Watch above, via CNN.

