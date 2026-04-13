Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) announced that he will file for “retirement” from Congress tomorrow amid calls for an expulsion vote.

Gonzales has faced growing scrutiny in recent months for an affair with one staffer and for sending inappropriate messages to another.

He withdrew from the Republican primary in March, following encouragement from fellow GOP lawmakers to drop his reelection bid.

On Thursday evening, he took to X to announce that he would also be leaving Congress.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” he wrote. “When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”

Back in September, Gonzales staffer Regina Ann Santos-Aviles set herself on fire. She passed away the next day. Her husband said Santos-Aviles admitted to an affair with Gonzales back in May 2024.

Gonzales publicly admitted to the affair last month.

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales said. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever.”

Weeks later, the San Antonio Express-News published messages from 2020 in which Gonzales appears to ask another staffer, a former campaign director, for nude photos and sex.

His decision to resign from Congress follows escalating pressure from fellow Republicans and the prospect of an expulsion vote.

Just an hour prior to his announcement, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called for Gonzales to “resign immediately” and declared she would “support his expulsion.”

Gonzales’ “retirement” comes only a few hours after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) revealed his plans to resign his seat in Congress.

Swalwell, who suspended his campaign to become California’s next governor as well, currently faces multiple sexual misconduct accusations.

The first allegations appeared in The San Francisco Chronicle last week, with a former staffer stating Swalwell raped her twice.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell, who has denied the accusations, said in his statement sharing his decision to leave Congress. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

He continued to condemn calls for immediate expulsion votes “without due process.”

“I’m aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members,” he said. “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

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