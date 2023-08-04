‘I Can’t Believe This Is Actually A Thing’: Dana Bash On Poll Asking Republicans If They’d Vote For Trump As a Convicted Felon

CNN’s Dana Bash introduced a new poll on Friday’s Inside Politics that asked Republicans if they would vote for Donald Trump as a convicted felon, saying, “I can’t believe this is actually a thing we have to ask.”

“I want to go to a new poll by Reuters/Ipsos,” Bash said. “I’m looking at these numbers and thinking, I can’t believe this is actually a thing that we have to ask, but it is. ‘Would you vote for Trump in 2024 if he is convicted of a felony?'”

“What a country,” exclaimed panelist Jackie Kucinich as Bash repeated, “What a country.”

Bash continued, “Yes is 35%. ‘Not sure’ or ‘No’ adds up to 65%. But then look at another question about ‘would you vote for Trump if he is serving time in prison.’ ‘Yes,’ 28. ‘No,’ 52. ‘Not sure,’ 20.”

“Yeah, I mean, the ‘No’s’ are still significant here,” said Mary Ann Sotomayor with The Washington Post, adding:

Obviously, you see the difference is in jail versus if he is just charged. But people aren’t excited in the general election to be talking about this. I mean, yes, the ’22 midterms actually showed, and showed a lot of vulnerable Republicans who literally do not want to be talking about this, do not want to take votes on expungement, do not, just, want to be close at all to what [Kevin] McCarthy is trying to tell a number of these House Republicans to do, because they saw in their own elections, we saw these vulnerable Republicans win in states where economy was the bigger issue. Where, you know, we didn’t have candidates that were talking about, ‘let’s relitigate the 2020 election.’ If that becomes the mantra of the party in the general election, if Trump doesn’t stay away from that if he’s the nominee, it is going to be very tough for Republicans.

Axios’ Margaret Talev concluded, “Parental rights and the economy…those are strong issues for Republicans, maybe Pride. Abortion and Donald Trump, not a winning recipe.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com