‘I Can’t Read It Fast Enough’: While Defending Trump, Larry Kudlow Overwhelmed By Volume Of Ex-President’s Legal Troubles

Fox Business host and former Donald Trump adviser Larry Kudlow railed against the numerous ongoing cases against his former boss, which were apparently too voluminous for him to read in a timely manner.

The former president was indicted in federal court this week over his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which included the creation of slates of fake electors in states he lost. Trump also faces federal charges stemming from his retention of government documents after leaving office. Moreover, he is under indictment in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. In addition, he faces two civil suits – one for alleged defamation and one for promoting an alleged pyramid scheme.

“Let’s look at these,” Kudlow told Fox News contributors Katie Pavlich and Joe Concha on Wednesday’s Kudlow. As he spoke, a graphic featuring Trump’s trial calendar juxtaposing key moments in the 2024 Republican primary, which Trump leads by wide margins, according to poll after poll.

The host rattled off Trump’s legal woes:

Trump faces arraignment August [3rd]. When’s the first debate? August 23rd. First GOP debate. August 2nd – Trump Organization civil suit. That’s another court date. January 15th, Iowa caucuses, gotta love that. The E. Jean Carroll civil defamation lawsuit? The same date. These are just coincidences, Katie. January 29th – pyramid scheme class action suit. Whoops, another date. March 5th – Super Tuesday. Oops, another court date and we’ll go on and on. It’s up on the full screen. I can’t read it fast enough. Katie, this is such political stuff. It’s just pathetic, and Joe Biden and Merrick Garland must think that Americans are the stupidest people on the face of the Earth.

Pavlich replied by noting that Democrats have said they want Biden to face Trump in 2024, but seem threatened enough to support the former president’s indictments.

“And so, by them trying to take him out through the legal process, they’re bogging him down with – as you just mentioned – the whole calendar, they are bleeding him dry in terms of money,” Pavlich said. “He’s having to spend millions upon millions of dollars on these legal teams.”

“I think there’s one guy in Washington who doesn’t agree with the mainstream consensus reasoning that Trump is the easiest guy to beat,” Kudlow responded. “You know who that is? Joe Biden. Joe Biden does not agree that Trump is the easiest guy to beat. And I think that has a lot to do with these crazy indictments that everybody sees right through.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com