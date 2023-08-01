‘I Feel Kind of Sick’: Van Jones Shocked By ‘Gravity’ of Bombshell Trump Indictment

CNN’s Van Jones said he felt “sick” over the “gravity” of Donald Trump‘s indictment on charges the former president engaged in election interference leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Look, I, I — I feel kind of sick,” Jones said Tuesday evening after word of the 4-count indictment came down. “You know, I think, for all day I had almost this giddy feeling that, ‘Oh, he’s going to be indicted, he’s not going to be indicted.’ Then, when it actually happened — I remember sitting here with January 6th and watching the violence, watching what was going on and being shocked and appalled.

“And if you had told me it would take two-and-a-half years before we as a country said, ‘That’s not good, President Trump, that’s not good?’ I mean, if you ask a fifth-grade class, can you cheat, can you lie, can you defraud, can you use violence to get your way? A fifth-grade class would say, ‘You can’t.’ Well, the federal government just told Donald Trump, ‘You can’t do that.’ And, what I like about this indictment is, it’s just that simple. ‘You are a fraudster, sir, and you can’t do that. You lied, you can’t do that. You tried to cheat, you can’t do that.’ I think normal Americans can understand this and will understand the gravity of what just happened.”

Trump was charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction. His spokesperson released a statement comparing the indictment to “Nazi Germany.”

The indictment read, “Each of these conspiracies — which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud — targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

The indictment mentioned six co-conspirators but did not say who they were.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com