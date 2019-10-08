Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke to reporters on Tuesday about his hospitalization earlier this month.

Sanders has been off the 2020 presidential campaign trail for the last few days while receiving treatment after suffering a heart attack. Speaking with journalists before going to see his new cardiologist, Sanders said “I’m feeling good, getting some work done. Doing some walking, getting stronger, and that’s about it.”

“I must confess that I was dumb,” Sanders said, acknowledging his health scare.”I was born and thank God, I have lot of energy, and during this campaign I’ve been doing in some cases three or four rallies a day, going all over the states … And yet I, in the last month of 2, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Sanders went on to say “I should’ve listened to those symptoms” from when he first began to experience difficulties.

“If there is any message that I hope we can get out there, its that I want people to pay attention to their symptoms,” Sanders said. “When you’re hurting … listen to it.”

