‘I’d Punch Him in the Face’: Elie Mystal Says He’d Sock Trump If He Were Mitch McConnell After Attack on Wife

Elie Mystal said he’d give Donald Trump a knuckle sandwich if the former president verbally attacked his wife in the way he attacked the wife of Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Earlier this month, Trump mocked Elaine Chao – his former secretary of transportation and McConnell’s wife – on the Truth Social media platform. He claimed McConnell “has a DEATH WISH” because he has supported some bipartisan bills in Congress.

“Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Trump said of Chao, who was born in Taiwan.

In an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, McConnell declined to respond to Trump’s attack. Raju said McConnell likely dodged because he wants to avoid “distractions” ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Mystal and S.E. Cupp offered their reactions on CNN.

“It goes without saying, it should not take any courage to stand up for your wife, and to stand up against racism,” Cupp said. “That should be rote and easy and something we wish more people would do. But this is today’s Republican Party politics – proceeds and transcends even human decency and personal attacks on your family. Politics seems to be more important.”

Mystal – The Nation’s senior justice correspondent – stated:

I don’t want to do the toxic male thing and be like, “If somebody said that about my wife, I’d punch them in the mouth. But you know what I wouldn’t do? I wouldn’t latch my political career to the person who made fun, and made a racist attack on my wife, and then did everything I could to ensure that that person could have an opportunity to be president again. I wouldn’t do any of that. And then I’d punch him in the face.

He added, “What we see consistently from the Republican Party right now is debasement.”

