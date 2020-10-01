Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shot back at President Donald Trump in response to his latest slights against her during his campaign rally.

As Trump held a rally in Duluth on Wednesday night, he railed against Omar as part of a broader attack on “dangerous” refugees from the congresswoman’s native country of Somalia and other places. As Trump’s crowd chanted “lock her up,” the president ran with unproven allegations of criminal acts from Omar while complaining, “she tells us how to run our country.”

The rally remarks comes after numerous, racially-charged attacks Trump has waged against Omar, who has been an American citizen for 20 years after she came to the country as a Somalian child refugee. The congresswoman has responded to Trump’s attack by pronouncing him a “white supremacist” who “cannot accept that a district that is 2/3 white can elect a Somali refugee” to represent a district in a state with one of the country’s largest refugee populations.

This white supremacist thinks Somali refugees are worthless, this is why he cannot accept that a district that is 2/3 white can elect a Somali refugee. Let this sink in: not only are refugees welcome in Minnesota, but 78% of my district sent this refugee to Congress. https://t.co/C80rKCEdP4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 1, 2020

