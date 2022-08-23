‘I’m Not Conceding’: Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Won’t Accept Election Defeat, But Them’s the Breaks

Laura Loomer, the guano-throwing enthusiast known for her affinity for White nationalism, false flag theories about mass shootings, and – of course – vaccine disinformation, lost her Republican primary Tuesday night.

She came disturbingly close to unseating incumbent Rep. Dan Webster, losing by about six points.

Loomer reacted to the election results as one might expect.

News 6 Orlando reporter Mike DeForest captured some of Loomer’s post-election speech and posted a video on Twitter.

“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” she told supporters to raucous applause. “And the reality is, this Republican Party is broken to its core.”

“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing the GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022

“What we have done tonight is really, honestly shocked the nation,” she continued. “We have further exposed a corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why, right, I decided to go against the RINO Republican Daniel Webster, do-nothing Daniel Webster.”

This was Loomer’s second congressional bid. In 2020, she managed to win the GOP nomination for Florida’s 21st district, where she lost to her general election opponent by 20 points.

“I totally support ethnonationalism,” Loomer stated in 2017. “Someone asked me, ‘Are you pro-White nationalism?’ Yes. I’m pro-white nationalism.”

Webster’s margin of victory surprised most observers, as he was expected to beat back the challenge easily. Had Loomer won, the odds would have likely been in her favor in November’s general election in the solidly red district.

