Independent Voter Tells Fox News She’s Fed Up With Walker-Warnock Race: I’m ‘Just Embarrassed to be Honest With You’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum interviewed three voters in Georgia to take the temperature in the gubernatorial and senate race in the state. While both the Democrat and the Republican said they plan to vote the party line in both races, the independent voter said she will split her ticket and vote to reelect Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for governor and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) for senate.

The voter, named Bernadette Wright, lamented the state of the senate race, saying both candidates disappointed her in their sole debate and that Republican Herschel Walker’s attacks on Warnock’s religiosity have left her “embarrassed.”

“Thank you for having us again today, but my position remains unchanged,” Wright began after MacCallum asked her if recent Walker scandals or the debate changed her mind.

“In fact, after the debate, I have to be honest with you, I was a little bit disappointed in the performance of both of the candidates, but I left the debate still understanding that Herschel Walker does not have a plan for us,” she added, continuing:

All of the news stories that are coming out, he’s spending a great deal of time attacking a pastor and calling the pastor a sheep in wolf’s clothing while at the same time calling himself a warrior for God, which is taking attention off of the issues because it’s almost unfathomable that he could call himself those things based on all of the news about him, based on all of the complaints about him, based on all of that. Just to be frank with you, the lies that have been told during this campaign. So I’m a little bit just embarrassed, to be honest with you, about the turn that this has taken. And I’m definitely going to vote for Warnock.

MacCallum then turned to Republican voter Donna Sharp and asked for her appraisal of the race.

“As far as the debate goes, I was pleasantly surprised,” said Sharp. “I thought that Herschel Walker did a really good job of linking his opponent to President Biden.”

“And as far as everything that’s going on in the personal life of Herschel Walker, what matters to me is that he will represent my values. He is not going to end the filibuster. He’s not going to make Puerto Rico and D.C. states. He’s not going to stack the Supreme Court. So that’s what’s on my mind as a voter,” the Republican concluded.

“All right. Marcus, what about you? What do you make of where this race is now, given the fact that we spoke last time before that only debate?” MacCallum then asked of the Democratic voter, Marcus McCray.

“I don’t think my vote changed at all. Honestly, I voted a couple weeks ago and I’m not looking back. I am weary of this race, to be perfectly honest. And I hope to God that we don’t have a runoff, because I’d really like to be able to watch the Hallmark movies with my wife, you know, where I do not have Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker interrupting it,” McCray replied, adding:

But I think the thing that is frustrating me the most is, you know, we’re hearing Herschel Walker come out and say like, he’s a warrior for God. And I get a little uncomfortable when I hear people insert war metaphor into my religion. I’m a Christian, just like he is always Raphael Warnock. But I think what’s important here is that we need to be honest about the fact that Herschel Walker is running for a job, like he’s interviewing for a job. And he has not shown beyond the ability to talk about abortion that he has any command of any of the other issues. And if I were sitting across interviewing him, I would really be ready to say to the panel that we just need to go ahead and send it back home.

“Let me just ask you each just very quickly, who do you think actually wins, regardless of your feeling and what you just told us? What is your gut telling us right now?” MacCallum then asked. The Republican panelist said she thought Walker would win, while the Democrat and independent said they believe Warnock wins.

MacCallum then moved on to the gubernatorial race between Kemp and Stacey Abrams.

MacCallum played a clip from the most recent debate in the race and asked Wright who she will vote for.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m still leaning towards Kemp, but they both said some things that made me a little bit uncomfortable with each of the candidates during the debate,” Wright replied, adding:

I don’t agree with her stance 100% when it comes to crime. I don’t agree with his stance 100% when it comes to crime. I feel like he spends a lot of time talking about street gangs and things like that to kind of stir up the constituency, if you will, when a lot of the gun activity is not coming from street gangs. I feel like they could if you could just take the both of those candidates and put them together, we’d have a great plan moving Georgia forward. But that’s not going to happen. And one of the problems that I do have with Kemp is the fact that when it comes to the money that we have, we have a lot of money. Georgia’s doing well.

“I think he did a great job responding to Trump. I think he’s done a great job with Georgia. I really don’t have any complaints. But with all of the money that we have in surplus, I do think some of the money should go to programs and some of it should come back to the people who’ve poured into it. Where Stacey wants to take all the money and put it in programs,” Wright concluded.

