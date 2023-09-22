Influence Peddling Hardly Unique ‘If You’re A Democrat’: Fox News Hosts Compare Menendez Bribery Case To Hunter Biden

Hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered took the opportunity Friday to compare the indictment of Sen. Bob Menenedez (D-NJ) on corruption charges with Hunter Biden’s legal woes.

“I think the best thing that can be said of Bob Menendez is, at this point, at least he didn’t set up 20 shell companies to hide the fact he was accepting bribes,” said Fox News contributor Kaylee McGee White, referring to unproven Republican claims that Hunter Biden was linked to shell companies funded by Russian oligarchs.

Hunter has pleaded not guilty to unrelated federal gun charges, as Republicans continue to try to link him and Joe Biden to corrupt business practices.

McGee White continued:

I mean, at least he, he likes bribery the old-school way. It’s kind of nostalgic almost — gold bars stuffed in a sock drawer. It’s bizarre. But I do think it reminds me of something Gavin Newsom (R-CA) said this week, where he was excusing allegations against the Biden family. He was saying, “Oh, you know, influence pedaling is hardly unique.” Well, apparently that’s true if you’re a Democrat in Washington. I mean, think about this: Menendez barely escaped an indictment just a few years ago, and according to this indictment, he turned right back around and kept on doing it. And I guarantee you that he did so because he thought that the system would end up protecting him. And maybe that would have been true if his last name would have been Biden.

“Yeah, it’s a great point,” agreed Kayleigh McEnany. “He did this having just escaped narrowly another corruption allegation. It’s just brazenness,” she said before turning her attention to Tomi Lahren.

“Tomi, Hunter — obviously a separate case, Hunter wasn’t working in government — but the allegation, of course, that it was influence pedaling, his dad’s vice president. There are similarities in that Hunter Biden gets a diamond, Hunter Biden gets money for a sports car, Hunter Biden at Burisma, Hunter Biden with CEFC China. What is it about Washington in the drinking water that people think they can do this stuff?”

Lahren expressed her lack of surprise at the Menendez allegations before continuing:

“Nadine Menendez is like the Hunter Biden in this situation, the go-between, she’s the one that’s getting the perks, maybe cutting in 10% for the ‘Big Guy,’ the brand, you know, ‘selling the brand.’

