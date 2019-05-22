Remember the racist photo on Virginia Ralph Northam’s yearbook page? You know, the one he admitted to being in before taking it back and denying he was in the photo and saying he wouldn’t step down?

Months later, he’s still the governor, despite many calls from Democrats at the time for him to step down. Not to mention the blackface scandal facing Attorney General Mark Herring and the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Regarding Northam specifically, Eastern Virginia Medical School got investigators to conduct an inquiry into the racist photo of someone in blackface and someone in a KKK hood.

The results were apparently inconclusive:

JUST IN: Investigators “could not conclusively determine” the identity of “either individual” depicted in the racist photo appearing on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s personal yearbook page. https://t.co/3RoHjCpDWk pic.twitter.com/aTqNW9Jaj0 — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

“We could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in that photograph. The governor himself has made inconsistent public statements in this regard.”

Per the AP, investigators “also said they couldn’t discern how the picture was placed on Northam’s yearbook page, but found no evidence it was placed there by mistake or as a prank.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com