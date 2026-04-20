Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iran has prepared “new cards on the battlefield” as Wednesday’s ceasefire deadline looms.

On Monday, President Donald Trump criticized the “Fake News” claims that he is under “pressure” to make a “Deal” with Iran, writing on Truth Social that “THIS IS NOT TRUE” although a ceasefire will happen “relatively quickly!”

In a second post shortly after, he declared that the U.S. is winning the war with Iran “BY A LOT,” contrary to “Fake News” reports.

“The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media ‘reports,’ and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran,” he wrote. “They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge!”

A few hours later, Ghalibaf took to X to slam Trump’s blockade and warn that Iran will not “accept negotiations under the shadow of threat.”

“Trump, by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, seeks, in his view, to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” he wrote in his post, translated by NBC News. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threat, and over the past 2 weeks we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

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