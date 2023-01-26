‘It Is My Pleasure to Give You a 40MM Grenade’: House Republican Gives Bizarre Gift to Colleagues

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) is starting off his first term in Congress with a bang by giving his colleagues grenades.

Ok, so there’s no literal bang because the grenades are inert. Nonetheless, Mills is already bringing some strong Florida Man energy to the House of Representatives.

Reporter Morgan Phillips of the Daily Mail posted a photo of a grenade accompanied by a letter from Mills.

Rep @CoryMillsFL is passing out grenades to fellow House members pic.twitter.com/khJmDrYcFH — Morgan Phillips (@_phillipsmorgan) January 26, 2023

In the letter, Mills brags the grenades are manufactured in Florida:

Welcoming you to a mission-oriented 118th Congress. I am eager to get to work for the American people, and I look forward to working with you to deliver on this commitment. I am honored to be a part of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. In that spirit, it is my pleasure to give you a 40mm grenade, made for a MK19 grenade launcher. These are manufactured in the Sunshine State and first developed in the Vietnam War. Let’s come together and get to work on behalf of our constituents. Honorably, Cory Mills Member of Congress *These Florida manufactured 40mm grenades are inert.

“Per the letter, the grenades are inert, and were cleared through all security metrics,” a spokesman for Mills told the Washington Post. “I just wish they tagged our official account.”

Mills, who represents Florida’s seventh congressional district, flipped the seat held by Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), who declined to seek reelection.

As the Post noted, Mills has denied President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election and has boasted he sold tear gas that was later used on Black Lives Matter protestors.

