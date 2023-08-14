‘It Was All Bullsh*t’: Nicolle Wallace Slams Trump’s Election Claims That Led To Effort To Overturn Georgia Results

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace joined Jan. 6 committee lead investigator Tim Heaphy in calling Donald Trump’s fraud claims that led to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, “bullshit.”

During a discussion of what led up to a Georgia grand jury considering whether to charge the former president with election interference, Heaphy said Bill Barr was quick to hop on Trump’s “election fraud” bandwagon.

“Nicolle, you have to go all the way back to, literally, the first week of November when Attorney General Barr issued a memo to all U.S. Attorneys and all FBI field offices, essentially authorizing them to conduct investigations of sufficiently specific and credible allegations of voter fraud. There had been talk leading up to the election of the possibility of fraud,” Heaphy said.

“So, Attorney General Barr essentially launched everyone around the country to look into these allegations. And they did that in Georgia. There was this bullshit allegation of suitcases of ballots in Georgia. There were all these allegations of dead people voting. So, the FBI in Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Georgia looked into this. Nonetheless, the president kept repeating those allegations. And [deputy attorney general] Rich Donoghue, who you just put on the screen, who testified in our hearings, told him directly multiple times, ‘Sir, those Georgia allegations are baseless.'”

“Bill Barr does something, if not of legal questionability, certainly of ethical, and certainly not standard practice,” Wallace said. “He uses DOJ to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud. Now, I know there’s an argument that some members on the committee have made that it’s a good thing because it’s more evidence that Trump knew they were all baseless. But it doesn’t slow Trump down… I mean, these are — these are the people that stayed with Trump to the end when Bill Barr couldn’t and wouldn’t, telling Trump as you just said, it was all bullshit.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

