‘It’s All Bullsh*t!’ Greg Gutfeld Says Trump ‘Doesn’t Deserve Any Of This’ After Latest Indictment

During a contentious exchange about the latest indictment against Donald Trump, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld called the racketeering charges, “all bullshit.”

His comments came after Harold Ford Jr. claimed Trump won’t be able to get out of the charges by using the excuse that he’s running for office:

Once you exhaust the legal avenues — and in the state of Georgia, you’ll remember, they counted those votes three times. They counted them the night of, they then counted again using the machines, and they counted a manual count, which President Trump had every right to ask for. Once all of that happened, to your point, Judge [Jeanine Pirro], you’re exactly right on the fact, this will be to his state of mind. Now, the fact that President Trump is running for president, should that be some protection? He chose to run for president. So, it’s not as if, if that becomes a defense, if you are being charged, or you are being the target of an investigation, all you gotta do is run for president. And say, “You know what? You’re going to get in the middle of my campaign if you do.”

Ford continued, but was eventually interrupted by an utterly exasperated Gutfeld.

“You don’t think this is totally over the top?” Gutfeld asked.

“Everything you say makes sense except it’s all bullshit!” he exclaimed. “It’s all nonstop. We know this is designed to banish and isolate and destroy a political outsider who predicted this. Chuck Schumer, remember, he said ‘Don’t mess with intel agencies, don’t mess with the intel agencies, they will arrest your team and keep it off the field!'”

“But, do you not think he’s done anything to deserve any of this?” Ford asked about Trump.

“Oh, I, I— he is probably one of the most troubling, consequential figures in history. But, no, he doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

