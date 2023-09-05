‘It’s Clear He’s Lost a Step’: Fox’s Bret Baier Reacts to McConnell’s First Speech Since Latest Freeze-Up

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered his first floor speech since he froze at a press gaggle in Kentucky last month.

After a reporter asked McConnell if he will run for reelection in 2026, the senator appeared to enter a stupor. It was his second such incident in less than two months. He was sidelined earlier this year after falling and sustaining a concussion.

McConnell briefly addressed concerns about his health on Tuesday.

“Now, one particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me,” he said before moving on.

McConnell’s speech was carried by all three major cable news networks, including Fox News, whose Bret Baier offered a blunt reaction as a guest on The Story.

“Obviously, he has had a couple of episodes recently where he took very long pauses that were unnerving, unsettling to everybody watching and concerned about his health,” host Martha MacCallum said. “His doctor said he had a clean bill to return, but no comment from the senate minority leader about that situation.”

Baier noted the “tangential” nature of McConnell’s remark alluding to his health before quoting the senator.

“He’s obviously trying to show that he’s continuing business as usual,” he said. “But we’ve seen dozens and dozens of these speeches from then-Senate Majority Leader and now Minority leader Mitch McConnell. And Martha, it’s clear he’s lost a step in his vibrance and his presentation.”

Baier, who hosts Special Report, added, “There is still whispering up on Capitol Hill about how well he can do in that position.”

He went on to note the potential government shutdown that will happen if Congress and the White House do not agree on a funding bill by Oct. 1.

“And he’s pushing for a supplemental– you know, another continuing kind of funding where the House is saying, ‘No go,’ Baier continued. “So he’s gonna have to be vigorous at some point if he wants to hold that line.”

Watch above via Fox News.

