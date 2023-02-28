‘It’s Silly Season’: DeSantis Brushes Off Trump Attacks in Fox Radio Interview, ‘He Can Say What He Wants’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) joined Fox Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show on Tuesday. DeSantis and Brian Kilmeade, the host of the show, discussed a variety of issues in the 19-minute interview, from how DeSantis got his start in politics to former President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the Florida governor.

Toward the end of the discussion, Kilmeade noted that DeSantis took no swings at Trump in his new book, which DeSantis has been on a media tour promoting. Kilmeade then asked if the two GOP leaders are speaking and noted that Trump “seems to be taking some shots at you.”

“Look, it’s silly season,” DeSantis replied, adding:

You know how some of this stuff goes, and obviously he does his thing and that’s kind of who he is. But, what I wanted to do was give an honest appraisal of how we got to this point, the failures of the DC Republican establishment and how Donald Trump was speaking to things that some of the old guard refused to address.

“That’s just a fact, and he can say what he wants about me,” DeSantis added.

“I always give him credit for the things that he did that were positive, and I’m appreciative of a lot of things that he did,” DeSantis said.

“Doesn’t mean I agree with everything that he’s doing lately or whatever, but ultimately it’s about delivering for the people you represent and delivering for the country, so I wasn’t really into kind of trying to throw pot shots at anybody,” DeSantis added, concluding:

My thing was just kind of explaining my approach to leadership, the issues we’ve tackled in Florida and how we’ve been able to see really unprecedented success for our state

Despite having yet to announce a run for president, Trump has already begun attacking DeSantis in earnest, calling him everything from a RINO (Republican in name only) to a “globalist” to even insinuating he was once a “groomer” of young girls.

The interview ended with Kilmeade reading DeSantis a passage from the New York Times’s scathing review of the book, which included a jab saying ChatGPT could have written the book. DeSantis blew off the criticism and claimed he did indeed write the book.

