‘I’ve Got to Go Into the Oval’: Watch Jean-Pierre Hastily Wrap Briefing Right After John Kirby Finishes 40 Minute Q&A

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hastily wrapped up Monday’s White House press briefing — a session in which John Kirby did almost all of the talking.

On Monday, the briefing gravitated around questions surrounding the four high-altitude objects the U.S. shot down in recent weeks after detections in North American airspace. Jean-Pierre led the briefing with a short rundown of several topics, one of which was her disclosure “there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” involved in the airborne objects.

Jean-Pierre’s opener kept her at the podium for just under 3 minutes before she gave the floor to Kirby. From there, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications faced a series of questions about the purpose of these objects, the security of U.S. airspace, China’s accusations against the U.S., and his own questions about possible aliens — to cite just a few lines of inquiry.

After approximately 44 minutes, Kirby wrapped up by addressing a query about Vladimir Putin, then Jean-Pierre announced the end of the brieding without fielding any questions herself.

“I’ve got to go into the Oval,” she said. “But I will see you tomorrow.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com