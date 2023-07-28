Jack Smith Added ’60 Pages of Meat’ To Trump Indictment That Reads Like Something Our Of ‘The Untouchables,’ Says CNN’s Dana Bash

CNN’s Dana Bash opened Friday’s Inside Politics by declaring that Jack Smith added “60 pages of meat” to the Trump classified documents indictment that reads like something “ripped from the pages” of crime drama, “The Untouchables.”

“Up first, it is always the cover-up,” Bash said. “Jack Smith hits Donald Trump with three new charges connected to his effort to allegedly conceal classified documents. The superseding indictment from the special counsel adds 60 pages of meat against the former president. The document reads like something ripped from the pages of “The Untouchables.” Federal prosecutors ticked through with exacting precision, dates, times, phone calls, encrypted chats, a search of tunnels at Mar-a-Lago, arrangements for a secret trip, a fake family emergency, and orders from ‘The Boss’ to make sure surveillance video disappears. Ask the former president about it, and he says, well, that’s all made up.”

Bash played video of Trump’s go-to explanation where he called Smith’s efforts “harassment” and “election interference.”

Reporter Sara Murray broke down the new charges, focusing on the allegation that Trump’s associates scrambled to destroy surveillance video at Mar-a-Lago:

It runs through, at some points, almost minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, about interactions from some of these Trump employees, Walt Nauta, as well as this other man who’s now a defendant in the case, Carlos De Oliveira, of when the Trump Org gets a subpoena for these surveillance tapes. You know, it shows that Donald Trump’s attorney informs him of the subpoena, then Donald Trump then makes it clear he wants to speak to Walt Nauta. Walt Nauta all of a sudden changes his travel plans to stick around Palm Beach. And then we get all of the details of De Oliveira talking to other Trump employees about how ‘The Boss’ wants this surveillance footage to be deleted, establishing that it’s kept on the server for 45 days, and essentially trying to figure out what he’s going to do about this conundrum of all of this surveillance footage out there when ‘The Boss’ wants it gone.

Bash then quipped, “‘The Boss.’ I’m from New Jersey. ‘The Boss’ means something else there.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

